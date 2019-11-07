Coal Ministry announces 300 pc hike in ex-gratia for fatal coal mine accidents

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Thursday announced 300 per cent hike in ex-gratia amount -- from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh -- for fatal coal mine accidents.

Paying tributes to the coal miners who laid down their lives in mine accidents at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Odisha, Joshi said, "I announce enhancement in ex-gratia from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for the coal workers, both permanent as well as the contractors, in case of fatal mine accident."

"This welfare measure will cover over 3.5 lakh families of miners working under Coal India and its subsidiaries in eight states of the country," he said.He said that the government is committed to uplift the standard of living of the common man and is steadily working towards creating more jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth.The Union Minister also announced that the Mahanadi Coalfields would offer employment to over 4,000 land oustees by the financial year 2024-25.The Minister announced that Mahanadi Coalfields will invest more than Rs 9,000 crore in years to come for the creation of railway infrastructure enabling seamless transportation of coal from across MCL mines.Seeking the cooperation of all the stakeholders on increasing coal production for the nation, said that MCL will run Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) in the peripheral villages of its operational areas for brining free healthcare to the doorstep of the needy people.The Minister, who was on his maiden visit to MCL for reviewing mining operations of the company, also laid the foundation stone of MCL DAV School, Lingaraj Area, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore. (ANI)