Coal supply to power plants keeps increasing: Coal Ministry

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Coal supply to power plants have indicated a steady increase for the last many days, informed the Ministry of Coal.



The release read, "As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report the coal stock with power plants stood at 9.028 Million Tonnes (MT) as of 26th October 2021. With a daily increase in coal stock for the last nine days, 5 days' stock is available at the end of the Thermal Power Plants. (TPPs) In around a week's time it is likely to reach 6 days' buffer stock. Coal consumed on daily basis by the TPPs is replenished by coal companies."

Coal supplies to TPPs have been increasing consistently which is evident from the rise in stock at the Power Plant end which has started rising and the average increase during the last one week is more than two lakh tonnes per day.

Earlier this month, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi held a virtual meeting with Minister of Power, R.K Singh and Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw along with senior officers of the respective ministries, CMDs and officials of the coal companies to discuss and review the steps necessary to further improve coal stock at the power plants end.

It was agreed in the meeting that supply to power plants shall be around two million tons per day from all the sources i.e Coal India Ltd., Singareni Collieries Limited and captive mines. The overall coal supply to Power has been consistently more than 2.1 MT for the last one week. (ANI)

