Coast Guard deploys ships, aircraft as deep depression forms in Bay of Bengal

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft have been deployed in the Bay of Bengal area to shepherd the fishing boats at sea to safer locations and provide assistance to vessels in distress, said an official statement released on Wednesday.

"The aircraft and ships have also been cautioning fishermen at sea about the adverse weather likely to be encountered. Coastal Radar Operating Station at Paradip and Haldia are also making the announcement in the local language to caution the fishermen accordingly. Despite rough seas Coast Guard Ship Vijaya is continuing at sea to shepherd and render assistance to fishing boats in the area," the statement read.



This comes after the depression over north-west Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coast intensified into deep depression and has moved north-westward towards land. It is likely to cross Odisha coast near Balasore.

"The deep depression lay centered 70 km southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 70 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) at 0530 hrs on August 7. In addition, Coast Guard teams are visiting fishing hamlet and have issued bulk SMS to fishermen and boat owners, and are also broadcasting weather advisory on FM channels to caution the fishermen from proceeding to sea," read the official statement.

The Coast Guard is maintaining a close watch on developing situation by deploying both surface and air assets.

The Headquarters, North East and District Headquarters of Paradip and Haldia are in direct contact with respective state administrations to meet any eventuality, it said. (ANI)

