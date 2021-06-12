Coast Guard inducts HAL's three Dhruv helicopters

"The choppers will be stationed at Bhubaneswar, Porbandar, Chennai and Kochi as part of the ICG aviation squadrons," said the city-based defence behemoth in a statement here.

Bengaluru, June 12 (IANS) Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday inducted three Dhruv advanced light helicopters (ALH) Mark-III made by the defence aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

Inducting the Dhruvs, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said the ALHs with advanced sensors would enable the Coast Guard to take up challenging tasks.

"This is for the first time the performance-based logistics is being introduced in the Indian aviation sector, which is a modern management practice and will increase operational and maintenance efficiency," said Kumar on the occasion at a virtual event, held at the ICG headquarters in New Delhi and the company's helicopter division in this aerospace hub.

ICG Director-General K. Natarajan said the induction of ALH Mark-III was a testimony to the Coast Guard's commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance).

"The helicopters will usher a paradigm shift in the capability in ship-borne operations and enhance coastal surveillance," said Natarajan.

HAL Chairman R. Madhavan said the company was embarking on a new journey of performance-based logistics, as the helicopters would assure the desired level of availability in the ICG fleet for over 6 years.

Equipped with surveillance radar, electro optic pod, medical intensive care unit, high intensity search light and machine gun, the helicopters can perform other key roles.

--IANS

fb/sdr/