  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Coast Guard rescues 13 crew members of flooded ship off New Mangalore Port

Coast Guard rescues 13 crew members of flooded ship off New Mangalore Port

Last Updated: Mon, Sep 02, 2019 09:55 hrs

The Indian Coast Guard rescuing 13 crew members of a ship off New Mangalore Port on Monday.

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 13 crew members of a ship from a life-boat after they abandoned their vessel following severe flooding on-board off New Mangalore Port in the wee hours of Monday.


The crew of 'Tridevi Prem', a hopper dredger, was rescued at about 2.30 am by ICG ship 'Amartya' at the sea off New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) anchorage.
A search and rescue operation for another seven personnel, who were on-board the hopper dredger for repair work, was undertaken by NMPT tug Ocean Esteem. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features