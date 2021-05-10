Coast Guard rescues 5 fishermen off Bomilla Creek

"The ICG regional headquarters at Port Blair received an unregistered distress alert transmitter (DAT) alert from DAT ID-85068 at around 11:00 hrs," the Indian Coast Guard said in a statement.

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued five fishermen from the fishing boat MFV 'Kalamma', which was in distress off Bomilla Creek near Hutbay, the gateway to the Little Andaman Island.

On receiving the information, the ICG promptly launched a search and rescue operation and sailed out Coast Guard ship C-412 from Hutbay for investigation and assistance.

Since the alert was activated from an unregistered DAT, the details of the boat and its owner were not available with the ICG.

"The information was immediately shared with the fisheries authorities with a request to provide the details of persons/boat issued with the said DAT," the force said.

Braving rough seas and strong winds, at around 2:30 pm on Sunday, the Coast Guard ship successfully located the distressed boat and provided its crew with basic necessities and first aid.

The boat had sailed from Junglighat on May 3 for fishing. While fishing in the Bomilla Creek on Saturday night, the boat got toppled due to high swell and inclement weather and its engine got damaged due to ingress of salt water.

"The boat was taken in tow by Coast Guard ship C-412 and was brought to Hutbay at around 19:45 hrs May 9," the force stated.

All five crew members are reported to be safe and healthy. The boat along with its crew was handed over to the local police at Hutbay for further formalities.

