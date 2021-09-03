Coast Guard rescues man from launch boat off Maharashtra coast

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 3rd, 2021, 20:30:02hrs
Visual of the recuse (Photo/Twitter: @IndiaCoastGuard)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): A man was rescued from a fishing boat by the Indian Coast Guard near Mumbai's Arnalapada on Friday.

On Thursday, local administration and security personnel were alerted about the incident of a fishing boat of a local who had been adrift due to broken Anchorage and was spotted during the helicopter sortie by the Indian Coast Guard.

"#SAR A distressed soul onboard a Launch boat grounded 3 nautical miles from shore off #Arnalapada, #Maharashtra since 02 Sep was rescued by @IndiaCoastGuard #Helicopter Helicopter this morning and handed over to local authority at Vasai for investigation. @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD," Indian Coast Guard tweeted. (ANI)

