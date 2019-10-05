Coastal areas of Ganga and Diyara region affected by floods since Sept 28, says DC Sahebganj

Sahibganj (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Coastal areas of Ganga and the Diyara region have been affected by the floods since September 28 along with a total of 51 panchayats of Rajmahal and Udhwa.

Addressing a press conference on the flood situation in the state, Deputy Commissioner of Sahebganj district, Rajiv Ranjan said, "The coastal areas of Ganga and the Diyara region have been affected by the floods since September 28 and a total of 51 panchayats of Rajmahal and Udhwa are affected. Food has been supplied to the flood-affected areas and relief camps have been set up at various places."



Talking about the after-effects of the flood he said that after the water level recedes, there is a possibility of spreading diseases like malaria, dengue, kala-azar, diarrhoea and a medical plan has been prepared to prevent them.

"Medicines are available in sufficient quantity. Deputation of nurses from other areas will be done in the coastal areas of Ganga. Since 29 September, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been engaged in rescue and relief materials," he added.

Due to incessant rains, as many as nine radial gates of Chandil Dam in Jamshedpur were opened by one meter each on September 29.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorm and dust storm in the state next week. (ANI)

