Coastal Karnataka, Goa to receive heavy rainfall today

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The organisation further stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka. "



"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, SubHimalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha," the IMD added.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over north, central and southwest Arabian Sea, central and south Bay of Bengal and along and off West Coast and West Bengal-Odisha-Andhra coasts and the Andaman Sea.

The IMD has also adviced fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

