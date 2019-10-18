Coastal Karnataka, Goa likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecast agency further predicted heavy downpour is also likely to batter south Madhya Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, north Haryana and Chandigarh.

The squally weather with the wind speed of 45-55 kilometers is very likely over the East-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Karnataka and south Konkan coast. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next few days.According to IMD, the low-pressure area persists over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining the Lakshadweep area.