Code on Social Security Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): A bill that consolidates laws related to social security, including the Employees' Provident Fund Act, 1952 was introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Code on Social Security Bill 2019 was introduced by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar. Opposition members, including RSP's NK Premachandran, opposed its introduction.



The bill, which seeks to subsume eight central laws, will apply to all workers including unorganised workers. It was approved by the union cabinet earlier this month. (ANI)

