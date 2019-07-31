'Coffee king' VG Siddhartha cremated

Bengaluru: Billionaire coffee tycoon V G Siddhartha, whose body was fished out of a river two days after he went missing, was Wednesday cremated at his estate in his home district of Chikmagalur after hundreds of people paid a tearful adieu to him.

Cafe Coffee Day founder Siddhartha, whose chain of outlets helped make coffee a lifestyle beverage and brought in cappuccino, Americano, latte and espresso into the urban Indian lexicon, was 59. He is survived by his wife Malavika and two sons, Amartya and Ishaan.

Amid a sombre atmosphere, his son Amartya lit the funeral pyre after the last rites were performed in line with the traditions of the Vokkaliga community from which he hailed, in the presence of a large number of people.

Amartya broke down several times, while 87-year-old former Chief Minister S M Krishna, father-in-law of Siddhartha and his wife Prema fought hard to control their emotions.

According to a police official, "everything" pointed to suicide, but nothing could be ruled out until the investigation is complete.

Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil said that Siddhartha's body was identified by his friends.

The body was traced after 36 hours of an intensive search operation with a letter allegedly written by him to the Board of Directors and employees of his company Coffee Day Enterprises, showing he was struggling with financial problems due to debt, taxes and share buybacks.

Officials said that the search involved several agencies, which scoured the waters under a bridge across Nethravathi River, where Siddhartha, founder of India's largest coffee chain, was reportedly last seen on Monday night.

Following a post-mortem at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, the body was taken to Siddhartha's home district of Chikmagalur.

A large number of people from the coffee estate and neighbouring villages, whom Siddhartha had helped come up in life, thronged to pay their last respects to the "coffee king".

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his predecessor H D Kumaraswamy and several politicians were present to pay their last respects.

Siddhartha's mortal remains were found by patrolling policemen and local fishermen on the banks of Nethravathi River near Mangaluru on Wednesday, two days after he went missing.

Borrowing Rs five lakh from his father to pursue his dreams, Siddhartha, known for being shy and self-effacing, went on to become "coffee king". He created jobs for thousands of youth instead of joining the family business.

The family owned over 350 acres of coffee estate and had been in the business for more than 140 years.

"I have no words to comfort the family," Yediyurappa said. "He had more assets than liabilities," he added.