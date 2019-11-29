Coimbatore: 7000 graduates apply for 549 sanitary workers posts

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): As many as seven thousand graduates including engineers have applied for 549 sanitary workers posts in Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).



Arun Kumar, BE in Mechatronics who applied for the post said, "I completed my engineering but I could not get a job in my field. I want a job now. So, I am here"

"At-least 13 friends from the mechanical engineering department have applied," he added.

Employees of Corporation employees were seen scrutinising the forms submitted by the candidates. (ANI)

