Coimbatore: Christmas decorative items arrive in market ahead of festival

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): With Christmas just around the corner, decorative items like Xmas trees, stars, tinsels, garlands etc. have arrived in the markets of Tamil Nadu.

Vesely Rajkumar, a customer, told ANI: "I have been purchasing decorative items for Christmas for the past 13 years. A wide variety of decorative items are now available in the market."



"As compared to last year, many decorative items have come in the market to festoon Christmas trees. The Christmas tree, Santa Claus dresses, candles, Xmas stars, garlands, wreaths and ribbons are major attractions this time," he added.

Preparations to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25 are in full swing across various pockets of the country.

Celebratory instincts, in case of Christmas, are not just among Christians, but for the society at large. The prime message, as the saying goes, is to bring peace and prosperity, irrespective of one's religion. (ANI)

