Coimbatore: RPF personnel saves passenger who slipped from moving train

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Oct 27 (ANI): Setting an example of alertness while on duty, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a person who had slipped while attempting to board a moving train at Coimbatore railway station on Saturday.

The video footage of the incident showed a man running to catch the moving train. However, upon losing balance, an on-duty RPF personnel -- standing merely five feet away from the train -- swung into action and pushed the passenger inside the coach.



Had the RPF personnel not been present at the station, the man could have sustained grave injuries or even lost his life after being crushed in the gap between the train and the platform. (ANI)

