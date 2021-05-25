Coimbatore MLA writes to Centre to tackle Covid crisis in district

The senior leader said in the letter that Coimbatore district is witnessing an unprecedented spike in Covid cases at more than 4,000 per day, putting a huge strain on the resources of the state.

Chennai, May 25 (IANS) Coimbatore South MLA and national president of BJP Mahila Morcha, Vanathi Srinivasan, wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday, urging him to constitute a high-level team to assess and assist the Tamil Nadu government in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BJP leader said that Coimbatore is the industrial hub of the state and more than 70 per cent of those testing positive are from the industries sector. She also said that there is an urgent need for vaccination to prepare the region for an anticipated third wave of the pandemic.

She said that Coimbatore is facing an acute shortage of vaccines and people above the age of 45 with comorbidities are the most vulnerable population, which is not able to get vaccinated.

The Coimbatore South MLA in the letter called upon the minister to sanction special doses of vaccine to Tamil Nadu with a portion earmarked for Coimbatore specifically.

She also requested Harsh Vardhan to constitute a high-level team from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to assess and assist the government of Tamil Nadu in resource allocation and help it handle the situation emerging out of the surge in Covid cases effectively.

