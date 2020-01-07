Cold not over, mercury may dip again in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) After a biting cold spell in the national capital in the first week of the year, temperatures on Tuesday improved with the minimum temperatures recorded at 13 degrees Celsius.

The maximum was expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

There were a brief spell of drizzle on Monday. With light showers expected in next 24 hours, the mercury was expected to dip again over the next three to four days with showers predicted in National Capital Region.

The city recorded minimum temperature at 9.9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Northern India likely to expected spells of showers between January 7 and 9, bringing down the temperature of Delhi. The India Meteorological Department earlier tweeted: "Latest satellite image shows convective clouds over northwest India (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh)." On Tuesday, the city was also expected to experience gusting winds at the speed of up to 20-25 kmph. abn/in