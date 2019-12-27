Cold wave conditions to continue in Rajasthan

Japur, Dec 27 (IANS) The Meteorological Department has warned cold wave conditions at isolated places in Rajasthan till Saturday.

The districts to be affected are Churu, Alwar, Dausa, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Bikaner.

The maximum temperatures observed during recent past week were below normal by 5-8 degrees at isolated places (cold day to severe cold day) over northern parts of the state.

Dense to very dense fog conditions have also been prevailing at isolated pockets in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu and Alwar districts since December 14-15, which is going to continue.

The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and Kashmir and other neighbouring states between 3.1 and 4.5 km above mean sea level is moving away east northeastwards. A fresh western Disturbance is likely to affect the state from the night of December 30 onward. arc/dpb