Cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana; rains expected

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (IANS) The cold wave conditions continued in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, but mild rains are expected in the coming days, said the Meteorological officials .

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places in Punjab and Haryana on January 2 and 3, which could bring some relief from the cold and dry weather conditions.

The industrial town, Ludhiana in Punjab recorded 0.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, the Met officials said.

While Karnal town with a low of 0.6 degrees was the coldest in Haryana, the holy city of Amritsar recorded a low of 2.4 degree Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. Adampur and Pathankot towns in Punjab recorded minimum temperatures of 0.4 and 0.8 degrees, respectively. Ambala and Hisar towns in Haryana recorded lows of 2.4 and one degree. The dense fog prevailed at several places, especially along the highways. The road and rail traffic was affected due to the fog in both states. Chandigarh recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. The minimum temperatures at most places were one to five degrees below the average. The Met department has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places in Punjab and Haryana on January 2 and 3. vg/