Cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana; rains in store

Chandigarh, Dec 31 (IANS) Cold wave conditions continued across Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday with some places recording near freezing temperatures despite marginal rise in mercury. But mild rains are in store from Wednesday.

Narnaul in Haryana and Gurdaspur in Punjab recorded minimum temperatures of 2.3 degrees and 2.9 degrees Celsius, Met department officials told IANS.

However, there was some relief at some places from the dense fog that engulfed the region over the past few days.

Minimum temperatures at most places were between 2.3 degrees to 4.8 degrees C. The Haryana government on Monday announced that the working hours of its offices will now be from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. as against 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in view of the severe cold wave conditions. In Punjab, the Sikh holy city Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees C while the industrial hub Ludhiana saw a low of 4.1 degrees. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees, a rise from Monday's 3.5 degrees C. In Haryana, Ambala and Hisar recorded a low of 4.6 degrees and 4.5 degrees C. According to the Met Department, the region may experience mild rains on New Year's Eve or later. vg/skp/