Cold wave grips Ludhiana, disrupts normal life

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Severe cold conditions and intense cold wave disrupted normal life in Punjab's Ludhiana on Tuesday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold day conditions in a few pockets with severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh for today.



People on the streets of Ludhiana were seen fighting cold wave with layers of winter wear and trying to keep themselves warm by lighting bonfires this morning.

"It is so cold here that we are unable to work properly. We are just sitting together around the bonfire to keep ourselves warm," said Hazir, a resident.

The weather agency has also forecasted cold wave conditions in a few pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. The minimum temperature in Ludhiana Tuesday was recorded at 4.1 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

