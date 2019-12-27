Cold wave in Punjab, Haryana; Hisar records 0.3 degree C

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (IANS) Hisar city recorded a low of 0.3 degree Celsius on Friday as cold wave conditions prevailed across the plains of Punjab and Haryana in the past 24 hours.

The minimum temperatures were one to six degrees below normal at most places.

Narnaul and Ambala in Haryana recorded lows of three and 5.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees.

Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a low of 5.6 degrees, while it was five degrees in Amritsar and 6.9 degrees in Patiala.

The India Meteorological Department here said the cold wave with foggy weather would continue in the region till December 30. Thereafter, the chill is likely to strengthen with possibilities of mild rains. vg/skp/