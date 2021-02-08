Cold wave returns to Kashmir-Ladakh but mild

Srinagar, Feb 8 (IANS) Night temperatures throughout the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh remained below the freezing point as the cold wave returned on Monday with the Meteorological Department (MET) forecasting dry weather during the next 48 hours till Wednesday.

"The minimum temperatures that have remained below the freezing point in the Valley and Ladakh, are likely to drop a little more during the next 48 hours because of clear night sky," an official of the MET department said.