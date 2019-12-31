Cold wave to hit New Year festivities in Agra

Agra, Dec 31 (IANS) The New Year festivities in Agra are likely to be hit hard due to the intense cold wave. The day temperature was recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum hovered close to 1.5 degrees.

"The hotel industry with ten five star hotels and more than 250 medium and small hotels has made elaborate arrangements, with music bands, dance parties and lavish feasts, but now the fear is that the attendance may not touch the expected level," senior hotelier Surendra Sharma said.

The police have beefed up security on the Fatehabad Road tourist complex. "The mood is upbeat and a large crowd is already hitting the dancing floors," tourist guide Ved Gautam, with a group from Delhi and Chandigarh said. The celebrations are expected to continue till the wee hours. Meanwhile, additional forces have been deployed to control the traffic arrangements in Vrindavan. "A big crowd visits Goverdhan, Mathura and Vrindavan on January 1, to begin a new year with a dose of spiritual fervour. This has been a common practice from last couple of years," Jagan Nath Poddar, social activist of Vrindavan said. Though this year with the chilling winter cold gripping the city, lesser number of tourists along with locals are likely to come out in the night.