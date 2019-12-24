Cold wave to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh over next few days

Chandigarh [India], Dec 24 (ANI): The cold wave condition sweeping across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh is expected to continue for the next few days, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

"The cold wave condition will continue for the next few days in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. We have informed the state governments about the same and warned about low visibility," Chandigarh meteorological department director Surender Paul told ANI.

He said that the temperature in the region is already between 11-12 degrees celsius, however, it is likely to fall further."There is also snowfall in the hilly areas, which will affect the temperature in the plains. So, the fog and cold are expected to continue till January 15," Paul said."Fog will also affect visibility. This Christmas and the following four to five days will get colder and colder. There will be little to no sunlight during the day as well," he added.According to the IMD, the lowest minimum temperature of 1.7 degrees Celcius was recorded in Haryana's Narnaul on Monday.It also said that the minimum temperature was also recorded at below normal (5.1°C or less) at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)