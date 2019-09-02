Collected data on final list of NRC and presented it before Sonia Gandhi: Harish Rawat

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Monday said he has collected the data after analyzing people's reaction and stand taken by different political parties on the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and presented it before Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"I have presented the data before party interim president regarding the people who have been excluded from the final NRC list, and the stand of different political parties taken on this issue," said Rawat while speaking to the reporters on Monday."Congress' stand remains firm on this decision. We are there to help people who have been excluded. Every genuine Indian citizen should be included in the NRC list. After the final list of NRC, one can now appeal before the Foreigner Tribunals and their decision can be challenged in the High Court," he added.Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC list that was published on Saturday."A total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims," NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela had said.The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)