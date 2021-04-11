Collective responsibility to take Covid surge seriously: KTR

"It's the collective responsibility of all of us to take Covid seriously. Get your mask on and stay safe," he tweeted.

Hyderabad, April 11 (IANS) Telangana's Cabinet Minister and working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday said it's the collective responsibility of all to take the current surge in Covid-19 cases seriously.

KTR, as the Minister is popularly known, replied to a wide range of questions posed by Twitter users during AskKTR programme, which lasted for 90 minutes.

"Personally, I don't think so," he quipped when asked about any chances of complete lockdown in the state.

"I don't think it's a good idea," KTR said when asked can we expect full time lockdown in Telangana due to spike in Covid cases.

Replying to questions about Covid-19 vaccine shortage, the minister for industry, information technology, municipal administration and urban development pointed out that there is shortage all over India.

"Not that I am aware of," he wrote when asked whether Telangana received any reply from the Centre about the request for more vaccines.

A follower wanted to know his mantra to fight increasing communal violence in the society. "Get people to focus on real issues; employment, infrastructure, healthcare and education," replied KTR.

"End of the day, democracy should win," the TRS leader said when asked who will win polls in West Bengal and Kerala.

He exuded confidence that TRS will win the by-election to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat in Telangana. He stated that the contest is between a leader who represents the past (Jana Reddy of Congress) and a young man who represents the future hope (Nomula Bhagat of TRS).

A follower wanted to know if India is competing with china in terms of infrastructure. "Nope. If we have to compete, we need to think on scale. Unfortunately no support coming through for India's largest textile park (Kakatiya mega textile park) or Hyderabad pharma city project."

Replying to a question on status of Hyderabad Pharma City, KTR said that land acquisition is almost completed and allotment of lands to investors will start soon.

"Don't think there's much we can do as it's just an advisory body. Just hope prudence will prevail and states are supported on merit and not political considerations," he replied when asked if states can do anything to get the recommendations of NITI Aayog implemented by the central government.

On the planning to prevent flooding in Hyderabad during upcoming monsson, KTR said there is need better storm water drains 'But it won't happen within a short span Working on strategic Nala development program (SNDP). Have recently sanctioned Rs 858 crore towards the same."

"Your communication skills are excellent. What's the secret? Any tips for beginners," asked a follower. "Clarity in thoughts is important to be able to express well. Always focus on improving vocabulary," replied KTR.

--IANS

ms/sdr/