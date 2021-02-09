Collective will winning over infection: Jain on no Covid death in Delhi

The Minister congratulated the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions and expressed gratitude towards the healthcare and frontline workers for their continuous battle against the pandemic.

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that collective will is winning over the Covid-19 infection as the national capital reported zero fatality on Tuesday after a gap of over 10 months.

"Today, no fresh Covid-19 death was recorded in the national capital. Delhi's collective will is gradually winning over the infection. I congratulate the people of the city for taking proper precautions as well as our healthcare and frontline workers who have fought tooth and nail to win this battle," he tweeted.

It is for the first time since April last year when the national capital has not reported any death due to coronavirus. The fact was iterated by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry in a briefing held earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed 100 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while 114 patients have recovered from the disease.

The tally now stands at 6,36,260, including 6,24,326 patients who have either been discharged or migrated or recovered. The death toll in Delhi has mounted to 10,882.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,052, of which 441 are in home isolation.

The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases was reported on November 11.

Meanwhile, 56,410 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, health officials added.

Of the tests conducted, 31,300 were done through RT-PCR and 25,110 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT).

The national capital has conducted 1,12,56,961 tests so far, according to the bulletin by the Delhi health department.

--IANS

str/sdr/bg