College named after slain army soldier in J&K's Shopian

Official sources said that at a function in the day, the government degree college Shopian was named after paratrooper Imtiyaz Ahmad Thokar, who was killed during an anti-militancy operation in Sopore town on February 24, 2015.

Senior civil, military officers and family members of the slain soldier were present at the function when the institution was named as "Imtiyaz Ahmad Thokar memorial model degree college, Shopian".

The government has constituted a committee to name educational institutions, highways etc after prominent personalities, police and other security force personnel in recognition of services rendered by them.

