Colombia suspects ELN, FARC dissidents to be behind attack on Prez

"Information has been received of a possible criminal drug trafficking alliance between the ELN urban front and FARC dissidents," Xinhua news agency quoted Molano as saying on Sunday.

Bogota, June 28 (IANS) Guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN) and members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) could have worked together to carry out an attack on President Ivan Duque, Defence Minister Diego Molano said.

The attack took place on June 25 while Duque was travelling by helicopter through the Catatumbo region towards the city of Cucuta, capital of Norte de Santander province.

Two firearms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

Molano said that those responsible for the attack, which he described as a "cowardly" and "terrorist" act, would be caught.

He also announced that a reward of up to 3 billion pesos ($800,000) was being offered for tips leading to the capture of any perpetrators.

