Colombian Prez rejects violent acts during protests

"We have to categorically reject violence and all manifestations and expressions that threaten the life, honour and property, rights and liberties of citizens," Duque said after meeting with high court representatives on Thursday.

Bogota, May 7 (IANS) Colombian President Ivan Duque rejected the "acts of violence" that have taken place in the past week during a national strike, including looting and damage to state and private property.

On April 15, Duque sent a tax law initiative to the Congress that would reform the national tax system, which will raise taxes on the middle class, who took to the streets in protest throughout the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

For the last eight days, there have been heavy clashes in several cities between authorities and protesters, as well as damage to state and private property.

So far, 24 people have died in the protests and 46 others injured, according to El Tiempo newspaper.

The President stressed that all acts against citizens and public servants in the last few days must be investigated and punished.

Meanwhile, Duque and Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez announced on Thursday they hope to meet with strike organisers to negotiate their demands.

"We want to announce that the President and Vice President are willing to meet with all social actors in the country, including members of the strike committee, to meet urgently," Labor Minister Angel Custodio Cabrera said.

