Colombian protest leaders present demands to govt

Among the demands presented on Sunday are an end to military deployments to protests and the use of firearms by police as well as measures to end sexual violence against women by security forces, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bogota, May 17 (IANS) After more than two weeks of violent protests in Colombia, national strike leaders have presented a list of demands to the country's government.

They are also demanding the inclusion of UN and church representatives in talks with the government.

The two sides plan to meet again on Monday.

Since the strike was called at the end of April, there have been numerous protests in cities across the country, some of which turned into riots.

On Sunday, thousands of people took to the streets once again for mostly peaceful protests in the capital Bogota and other cities.

The government of conservative President Ivan Duque has denounced supply bottlenecks caused by protest roadblocks.

At least 42 people have died during the protests, according to the latest figures from the national ombudsman's office.

The strike committee has counted at least 50 deaths and more than 500 missing people as of Sunday.

The country's Defence Ministry says around 1,700 have been injured so far, including more than 900 security personnel.

The protests were initially against a controversial tax reform that has since been withdrawn. Most demonstrators have now turned to other issues, such as opposing a planned health care reform and advocating for the country's fragile peace process.

The Economy Minister and Foreign Minister have both resigned as a result of the protests.

