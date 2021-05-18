Colombian slips while doing yoga in Mathura, dies later

Mathura (UP), May 18 (IANS) A 43-year-old citizen of Colombia, slipped and fell to his death from the terrace of Shri Yugal Bhajan Kuti Ashram in Mathura while practicing yoga.

The deceased, identified as Omar Arlanocahtillox, was staying in Mathura for the past few years.

He was admitted to a private hospital after the mishap on Sunday and later the doctors referred him to another hospital in the absence of a neurologist there.