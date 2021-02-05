  1. Sify.com
  Colombia's COVID-19 death toll tops 55,000

Colombia's COVID-19 death toll tops 55,000

Last Updated: Fri, Feb 5th, 2021, 10:26:00hrs
Bogota [Colombia], February 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia reported 254 more deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 55,131, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Thursday.

The ministry said that 9,790 new COVID-19 cases were registered, bringing the national count to 2,135,412.
According to the Colombian government, the country will launch a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Feb. 20.
The government has extended the health emergency over COVID-19 till Feb. 28, urging people to avoid crowds and observe safety measures. (ANI/Xinhua)

