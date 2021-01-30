  1. Sify.com
Colombia's COVID-19 deaths top 53,000

Last Updated: Sat, Jan 30th, 2021, 09:11:27hrs
Representative image

Bogota [Colombia], January 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia reported 371 more deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 53,284, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said on Friday.

Up to 10,058 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the same period, taking the country's total caseload to 2,077,633,
The Colombian government has extended the health emergency over COVID-19 till Feb. 28, urging people to avoid crowds and observe safety measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

