Colombia's COVID-19 deaths top 54,000

Last Updated: Tue, Feb 2nd, 2021, 10:13:45hrs
Representative Image

Bogota [Colombia] February 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia reported 289 more deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 54,272, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday.

Up to 9,622 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the same period, taking the country's total caseload to 2,104,506.
The Colombian National Institute of Health confirmed on Monday that two cases of the new COVID-19 variant that emerged in Brazil were identified in Colombia.
The Colombian government has extended the health emergency over COVID-19 till February 28, urging people to avoid crowds and observe safety measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

