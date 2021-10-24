Colombia's most-wanted drug trafficker held

Bogota [Colombia], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Colombian government said on Saturday that Colombia's most-wanted drug trafficker "Otoniel" was captured.



According to the authorities, Dairo Antonio Usuga, who headed the country's largest drug trafficking gang known as the Gulf Clan, was captured in a rural area of the Department of Antioquia near the border with Panama.

After becoming the leader of the Gulf Clan, one of the most powerful criminal organizations in Colombia, Otoniel was considered one of the most-wanted target for Colombian authorities. (ANI/Xinhua)

