Combat COVID-19: Bahrain receives 10,800 Covishield doses from India

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Jan 28th, 2021, 13:28:15hrs
New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): As Bahrain on Thursday received a consignment of 10,800 'Made in India' coronavirus vaccines, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the delivery of the vaccines is a testimony of long-standing fraternal ties between the two countries.

"Bahrain receives Made-in-India vaccines. A testimony to our long-standing fraternal ties," tweeted Jaishankar.
Bahrain has received the consignment of the Covishield vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India as a gift from India under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.
Earlier in the day, a consignment containing over 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine reached Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Countries who have received a supply of COVID-19 vaccines from India under Neighbourhood First policy, include Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. (ANI)

