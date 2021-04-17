Combat COVID-19: Raipur to remain containment zone till April 26

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 17 (ANI): In wake of a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday declared Raipur district a containment zone till 6 am on April 26.



Earlier on April 7, the state government had declared the district as a containment zone from 6 pm of April 9 to 6 am of April 19.

During this period, all the borders of the district will remain sealed, the government officials said.

As per the state government's order, medical shops, hospitals, medical clinics and veterinary clinics will be allowed to operate as per their timings. However, all wine shops, private offices and banks will remain closed. All religious, cultural, and tourism spots will also remain shut.

Petrol/diesel pumps and LPG cylinder outlets have been exempted from the lockdown.

On April 13, the lockdown in the Durg district was also extended for 5 days, till April 19.

Chhattisgarh is currently one of the worst affected states by COVID-19 infections in India. According to the Ministry of Health, the state has 1,24,303 active cases currently, while 3,86,529 were cured of the viral infection. As many as 5,580 people in Chhattisgarh also died due to viral infection. (ANI)

