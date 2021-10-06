Combine sustainability with style

Casual Outings or Brunch: As good to look at as it feels, the lightweight frame features a trendy upsized calibre, on-point colour combos or total crystal frames with dark polar, colourful flash to add a dash of fun.

Looking to upgrade your style for occasions? The wait is over Arnette, a global mainstream street-style, sustainable eyewear brand for generations gives your wardrobe a street style makeover.

Cool Beach Party: Who doesn't like to wear bright sunglasses to cool off when the weather warms up? This low and wide campaign star is on a mission to make a difference in street style attitude, uber-cool crystal frames with dark mirror shades make it the coolest look for any beach.

Go-To Style: When you are wearing a casual outfit and wish to match it to a cool pair of sunglasses, then choose GOTH BOY -- Lightening up the dark side, with quality of see-through layers over new lasers. Go with matt black for an always-on statement look.

Flashy Sporty Look: Colour is getting increasingly playful in men's sunglasses, especially sports shades. Inspired by this year's hottest street style trends, urban-future design, sustainable bioplastic, hypnotized by the light, this semi-rim visor is always ready to launch. So, when it comes to the future, this one will be there to catch the light.

Vacation Mode: Want to look elegant and stylish while you set out of town this weekend? The brightest of them all, the trendy bold profile frame is all about the future, vivid pop contrasts and flash shades make sure it will never miss a ray. Play with your take on making daring colour combos.

