Combining local favourites with global taste

The outlet is now launching their new menu, namely "Local Favorites", a dual affair of starters and shareable food. This menu features some of the immensely popular Indian dishes with a touch of American flavour.

The global player slotted in at the prime spot of Kolkata in Park Street half a decade ago, creating a buzz among the city-folks. The cafe has an extensive menu that includes American delicacies like burgers, sandwiches, flatbreads, etc.

Vanita Bajoria, Director, Hard Rock Cafe, Kolkata, says: "Our main motto is to ensure that our clients have a plethora of options to choose from when they open the menu. It is the first time Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata is adding indigenous flavors to its menu. We are hoping for a good response. We have many foreign customers who visit Hard Rock Cafe regularly. It would be a great opportunity for them to try out local flavours while chugging their favorite beer."

Dishes like Khandari Paneer Tikka Pomegranate Molasses (robust spice marinated paneer tikka with pomegranate molasses glaze, served with jungle sauce and kachumber), Paneer Tikka Masala (roasted paneer Tikka served with makhani sauce on a bed of jeera rice), Rosemary Chicken Malai Tikka (cream and rosemary tikka served with jungle sauce and kachumber), Chicken Tikka Masala (roasted chicken tikka served with makhani sauce on a bed of jeera rice), are a few of the major highlights of the freshly curated menu. The new menu brings to one's plate the amalgamation of two different gastronomic cultures across the ocean.

If you want to go for the framed choice of delicious protein fillings in your diet, this menu offers several delectable dishes like Fish and Chips, Spicy Chicken Drumsticks, Non-Veg Kebab Platter, etc.

