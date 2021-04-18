Comic relief: Amit Tandon offers online sessions for Covid+ audience

Tandon made the announcement on these sessions titled 'Talk Positive' on social media on Thursday, evoking positive reactions from the comedian fraternity including Rohan Joshi, Mallika Dua, Rahul Dua, Kaneez Surka, Aishwarya Mohanraj and Sahil Bulla. Since then, over 1,000 emails from Covid-positive patients have reached Tandon. Notably, there is no money involved in these sessions.

He also plans to have a separate session for doctors. "This initiative is just for the Covid-audience, I'm doing my professional shows separately,'' he specifies. Tandon speaks to IANSlife about his latest initiative:

Q: How did you come up with this initiative?

A: This was more of an impulsive decision. The second lockdown so far has been much worse than the first lockdown. Last year, there was at least some light at the end of the tunnel. But, now it's different and kind of disturbing and I thought it might be even more difficult for those who have tested positive. So, I thought why not communicate with them to lighten the situation and make them laugh a bit and talk it out.

Q: What were your thoughts behind this initiative?

A: The thought process was simple, I feel good when I talk to people in my low times, similarly, I think even people who are in isolation would want to talk and share what they feel. As social life has gone for a toss for everyone, this is just an attempt to make it count.

Q: How long would this continue for? What topics will you cover?

A: The interaction session starts on April 16 but not sure about the last date yet. Initially, I was thinking of doing only 3-4 sessions but I am overwhelmed with the responses that I am getting and I think I will continue for more than 6-7 sessions at least, and let's see where it goes. No topics as such, it will be a free-flowing conversation, probably I will crack some jokes, and make them feel better.

Q: The sessions are free of cost but do you intend to get money involved?

A: No, this is just an initiative where we can raise some money, and if I get any sponsors on board then that money will straightaway go to charity.

Q: Will you invite international audiences?

A: Indians from Sydney, Singapore joined me in the initial sessions. The content that I make is usually a mix of Hindi and English so I am expecting more Indians, but if there is anybody from another country then we are open for them too.

Q: Finally, are you going to do a comedy section for them?

A: I think comedy will happen in the process, I am hoping some people will laugh but I am not selling this as a comedy show. This is more of a connection session with people and trying to make new friends and talk.

