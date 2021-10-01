Commandant Swati Sharma selected for British govt's Chevening Scholarship

Chevening Scholarship is the UK government's international award scheme aimed at developing global leaders. This highly competitive Scholarship is funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and its recipients are personally selected by British Embassies and High Commissions throughout the world.

Jaipur, Oct 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Home Guards Services Officer, Commandant Swati Sharma has been selected for Chevening Scholarship to pursue her Masters in Risk, Disaster and Resilience from one of the world's leading Universities -- University College London, London.

Commenting on this achievement, Swati said, "In the current scenario of increasing natural and manmade disasters, a disaster resilient society is the need of the hour. Society needs more professionals who have expertise in optimum utilisation of human resources, efficient planning along with knowledge of latest technology.

"I am grateful to the State Government and the Rajasthan Home Guards department for their support and feel fortunate enough to earn this lifetime opportunity and take the pride to represent India and Rajasthan on this renowned international platform."

The National level Pistol Shooter, Swati Sharma is a proud veteran of the Indian Army. She joined the RHS Cadre in 2012, as the first women officer.

Being a meritorious Officer, Commandant Swati Sharma has also been awarded Director General appreciation certificate by the Chief Minister in 2019 and recently awarded with DG's Disc from Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi. She has qualified for the Civil Defence and Disaster Management Course at National Civil Defence College, Nagpur and gleaned Diplomas from Army College of Materials Management and Symbiosis.

