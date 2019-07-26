Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services of Myanmar visits Eastern Naval Command

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services (CDS) of the Republic of Myanmar and a eleven-member high level delegation including Vice Admiral Moe Aung Chief of Staff (Navy) and Lt General Htun Aung Chief of Staff (Air) arrived at Visakhapatnam on Thursday on a visit to the Eastern Naval Command(ENC).

"The Senior General interacted with Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC and held discussions on issues of mutual interest. Later, the delegation was briefed on the role and functions of the Command," an official statement said.The Delegation is scheduled to depart Visakhapatnam on Friday morning.India has been cooperating with Myanmar in a number of regional and sub-regional constructs like ASEAN, BIMSTEC, SAARC and Mekong Ganga Cooperation.According to the official statement, there is increasing bilateral engagement between the armed forces and their leadership of both the countries."A maiden IN-MN Bilateral exercise was conducted in Mar 18 between both navies. In addition, regular port calls by various MN ships at India, MoUs on White Shipping Information Exchange, Staff Talks and Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) are some of the major naval cooperation between both navies," said the official statement. (ANI)