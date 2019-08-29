Comments of Prakash Javadekar taken out of context: I-B Ministry

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday clarified that the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar's comment made during a community radio award event was being taken out of context and he was only highlighting the power of communication during his address.

"It is observed that sections of the media have taken a quote of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar out of context. The quote in question was given by the Minister during the presentation of National Awards for community radio on August 28, wherein he was highlighting the power of communication and the importance of community radio," the Ministry said in a statement.



Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister Javadekar also stated that sections of Media had unnecessarily attempted to link the situation in Jammu and Kashmir region with his comments about the significance of community radio and communication in general, which amounts to "irresponsible and unethical journalism."

During the presentation of National Awards for community radio, Javadekar had launched "Jan Connect", a booklet highlighting the key decisions taken by the government in the first 75 days of its second term. Union Minister had talked about several key decisions, including the landmark decision of abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)