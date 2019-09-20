Commerce, transport associations urge J-K Guv to withdraw 9-10 pc onetime tax imposed on vehicles

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A joint delegation comprising Chamber of Commerce and Industry and All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association has urged Governor Satya Pal Malik for withdrawal of 9 and 10 per cent of onetime tax imposed on all commercial and non-commercial vehicles.

The joint delegation led by Rajesh Gupta and STS Wazir met Malik at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

"The delegation requested Governor for withdrawal of 9 per cent and 10 per cent of the onetime tax imposed by the Jammu and Kashmir government on all commercial and non-commercial vehicles," Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Information said in a statement.The delegation also urged Malik about "reconsideration of fine imposed by the Central government under the Motor Vehicle Act 2019; revision in passenger fare after recent hike in petroleum products; relaxation in passenger tax especially of 2X2 buses; issuance of driving licences to auto-rickshaw drivers; grant of special economic package to transport sector in J-K owing to loss in business due to less tourist flow."He was also requested to "grant industry status to transport sector; compensation to injured drivers, conductors and broken vehicles due to terrorist activities; creation of adequate parking places for Matadors and auto-rickshaws; extension in the date of filing Income Tax Returns as assesses could not file their returns due to non-availability of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir".The governor assured the delegation due consideration of its demands. (ANI)