Commerce Ministry aims for USD 400 billion merchandise exports in FY 21, says Som Parkash

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash on Tuesday said that the Commerce Ministry is aiming to achieve USD 400 billion merchandise exports in the financial year 2021-22.



While inaugurating the Vanijya Utsav, in Kochi through a virtual platform Parkash said, "I am delighted that despite the global slow down on account of COVID-19, India's merchandise exports are on an increasing trend. The Ministry of Commerce has been taking various steps to facilitate agricultural exports, and initiatives have been taken to achieve merchandise exports worth US$ 400 billion in the financial year 2021-22."

As a part of the Vanijya Saptah programme of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- the celebration of 75 years of India's independence, the Vanijya Utsav is being organised in hybrid mode at Kochi in Kerala.

Speaking about Kerala, the Union Minister called it a model for the rest of the country and said, "The State of Kerala holds immense potential for further growth in the commerce and industrial sector due to good connectivity and communication network, availability of the skilled and well-educated human resource in addition to the availability of spices - for which the State is renowned since time immemorial." (ANI)