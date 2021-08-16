Commercial flights from Kabul airport cancelled

"All the flights from Kabul airport have been temporarily cancelled and the passengers should not come to the airport until informed," the statement said.

Kabul, Aug 16 (IANS) All commercial flights from the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Kabul have been cancelled in the wake of Taliban takeover triggering widespread chaos, said a statement of Afghanistan's civil aviation authority released on Monday.

The cancellation of the flights took place in the wake of Kabul's fall to the Taliban on Sunday and the mass migration of Afghans amid fear, reports Xinhua news agency.

The civil aviation authority in the statement expressed hope for early restoration of normalcy, noting that the massive rushing of passengers to the airport in the chaotic situation could lead to looting and other disorderly situation.

The civil aviation authority has been trying to resume the flights as soon as possible, the statement said.

Taliban meanwhile in a statement told Kabul residents that their lives and properties are safe and they can carry on their works.

--IANS

ksk/