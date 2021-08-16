Commercial flights suspended from Kabul airport

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 16 (ANI): All commercial flights have been suspended at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan's Kabul, local media citing a statement reported on Monday.



According to TOLO News, the statement called on the people to avoid crowds at the airport.

"All commercial flights are suspended at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, a statement reads. The statement calls on the people to avoid crowds at the airport," TOLO News said in a Tweet.

A video shared by the Afghanistan media outlet showed thousands of people gathered at the Kabul airport last night to leave the war-torn country.

On Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country in order to avoid "bloodshed" as Kabul fell to the Taliban and terrorists entered the Afghanistan presidential palace.

Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace after the country's president left for Tajikistan.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan former President Hamid Karzai along with Abdullah Abdullah and former Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar formed a Coordination Council to prevent chaos and manage affairs related to a peaceful transfer of power.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday said that the Taliban have been asked to enter the capital city of Kabul. Mujahid, in an interview with Tolo News, also said that the security situation will remain under control in the city. (ANI)

