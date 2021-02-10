Commercial tax officers caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested two commercial tax officers in Hyderabad on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for discharging undue favours.



Mohammed Wasif Azam, the assistant commercial tax officer and Mohammed Ashfaq, junior commercial tax inspector of the commercial tax office (Abids division), were caught while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 40,000 yesterday from complainant Ranjay Singh, according to an official release.

On noticing the ACB officials, Ashfaq took out the tainted bribe from his pant pocket and threw out from the window of the 2nd floor of the office building

The accused officers, who performed their duty "improperly and dishonestly" were produced before the special judge for SPE and ACB Cases, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, the ACB said,

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

